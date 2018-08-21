August 20 - August 21, 2018

317 Outram Rd, Singapore 169075

Annual Conference on 3D printing & Bio-printing in Healthcare will be held in Singapore City, Singapore during August 20-21, 2018 which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions. The theme of the Conference is “New challenges and Innovations in 3D printing”

3D Printing has been applied in Health care since 2000s. For manufacturing of custom prosthetics and dental implants it was first used and then onwards the medical applications for 3D Printing has evolved significantly. 3D Bio printing is the way towards making cell designs in a restricted space utilizing 3D printing technology, where cell capacity and viability are saved inside the printed build. 3D Bio printing adds to huge advances in the medicinal field of tissue engineering by allowing for research to be done on innovative materials called biomaterials. In Bio printing, there are three major types of printers that have been utilized. These are inkjet, laser-assisted, and extrusion printers. 3D Bio printers are streamlined to have the capacity to print skin tissue, heart tissue, and veins among other essential tissues that could be appropriate for surgical treatment and transplantation.

