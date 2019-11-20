Event
Agricultural Film
November 18 - November 20, 2019
Avinguda Diagonal, 589-591, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
The three-day programme will bring together agricultural and horticultural cover specifiers, raw material and film manufacturers, professional researchers and educational institutions, cooperatives, growers and associations and public and private bodies involved in agriculture to provide a forum and a networking platform with professionals active in this challenging industry and global food supply in general.
https://www.ami.international/events/event?Code=C0988
