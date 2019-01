May 09, 2019

5444 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 2L2

AceTronic Industrial Controls is organizing a one-day tabletop trade show designed to address some of the common problems facing injection molders, blowmolders, extruders, and other plastic processors.

The show will offer a breakfast, lunch and, dinner, with product presentations and networking opportunities throughout the day.

