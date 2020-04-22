Event
Aachen Polymer Optics Days
April 21 - April 22, 2020
Seffenter Weg 201
52074 Aachen
After the great success of the Aachen Polymer Optics Days in the past years, the international conference will take place for the fourth time in spring 2020 and offers the participants a varied program with exciting topics, among others:
– Injection molded optics
– Continuous production of optical films
– Materials
– Illumination and free form optics
– Tool and mold making
– Metrology
– Additive manufacturing
– Digitalization
