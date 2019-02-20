6th Automotive Lightweight Materials Joining, Forming And Manufacturing Innovation 2019 Summit

February 19 - February 20, 2019

400 Renaissance Drive, Detroit, MI, USA 48243

The 6th edition of the Summit will explore new manufacturing technologies and solutions being adopted for EVs, including multi-material components and structures to optimize structural integrity, meet safety and NVH objectives, and achieve mass reduction to offset heavy batteries.

Exclusive to the 2019 Summit will be a top-level industry panel discussion on exploiting digitalization of automotive manufacturing under industry 4.0 for smarter, more agile production and improved profit margins , featuring senior decision-makers from global OEMs.

