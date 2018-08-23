4th International Conference on Innovative and Smart Materials

August 22 - August 23, 2018

Japan, 〒559-0034 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Suminoe-ku, Nankōkita, 1 Chome−13, 1-13-11

Smart materials are those materials which have properties to react to changes in their environment.This means that one of their properties can be changed by an external condition such as light, pressure, temperature.So Smart Materials are defined as “Materials that can significantly change their mechanical, thermal, optical, or electromagnetic properties, in a predictable or controllable manner in response to their environment” as there are many possibilities for such materials and structures in the man made world many innovations are happening in the field of material science that are enough smart to help human beings in an any of the ways like structural health monitoring, self repair, Defense and Space, Nuclear Industries, Reducing wastes. Smart materials also have many applications in different fields of medicine and engineering and and the rise in demand for the smart materials is enough to believe that there is a great scope for the smart materials in the future.

