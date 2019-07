October 20 - October 23, 2019

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA

The WCS is a regional conference and trade show serving primarily, but not exclusively, Western USA and Canada. We aim to provide educational and networking opportunities for technical individuals involved in the development and manufacturing of coatings, their employers, and related venders in the Coatings Industry.

Our show includes a three-day technical program, a two-day tabletop exhibition, and opportunities for socializing and networking.

