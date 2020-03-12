Event
30th International Colloquium Plastics Technology
March 11 - March 12, 2020
Seffenter Weg 201
52074 Aachen
It is the mix of industry-led and science-oriented presentations covering an extraordinary wide range of subjects that makes the International Colloquium Plastics Technology so unique. Scientists from IKV will present the Institute’s wide range of research in the fields of product technology, materials and simulation amongst others. Industry experts will give keynote papers that cover research from their industrial perspective.
