30th International Colloquium Plastics Technology

March 11 - March 12, 2020

Seffenter Weg 201 52074 Aachen

It is the mix of industry-led and science-oriented presentations covering an extraordinary wide range of subjects that makes the International Colloquium Plastics Technology so unique. Scientists from IKV will present the Institute’s wide range of research in the fields of product technology, materials and simulation amongst others. Industry experts will give keynote papers that cover research from their industrial perspective.

Visit event's website