×
Subscribe
News
Features
Events
CanPlastics TV
Buyers Guide
Resin Prices
Plastiques et Moules
Contacts
Advertise
Topics
Automotive
Canadian Plastics
Construction
Economy
Environment
Materials
Moldmaking
Packaging
Plastics Processes
Research & Development
Suppliers/People
Sustainability
Digital Edition
View Digital Edition
Browse Print Archives
Subscribe
Event
21st World Nanotechnology Congress 2018
October 11 - October 13, 2018
AL Abraj Street / Marasi Drive, Business Bay, POBox16590 Dubai- United Arab Emirates
Theme: Exploring New Advancement in Nanotechnology
Visit event's website
https://nanotechnologycongress.conferenceseries.com/
Print this page
Tweet
Related
Nanotechnology: The next big thing to hit plastics
World’s largest PET plant built
Arburg makes noise at World Cup
Husky goes on “world tour” in 2013
World Congress on Biopolymers and Bioplastics
Advanced Materials for Defense Summit
I agree
We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our
privacy policy
.