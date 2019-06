September 17 - September 18, 2019

1132 Idlewilde Blvd, Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Food Waste and Sustainability are critical issues facing businesses, industries and consumers around the world. A big issue like this demands big thinking and different perspectives from a diverse group of people. The 2019 Sustainability and Food Waste Summit provides just that. Join us to hear industry leaders speaking on topics ranging from climate change to packaging innovation.

