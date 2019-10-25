2019 Make It Safe Conference and Trade Show

October 24 - October 25, 2019

6133 University Blvd. UBC Campus Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z1

Presented by the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC, Make It Safe is the annual health and safety conference and trade show for British Columbia’s manufacturing and food processing sectors. The conference is in its 14th year. Manufacturers and suppliers from a diverse range of industries join with safety service providers come together at this event each year to network, learn, and invest in professional development (including their annual joint health and safety committee training and continuing professional development credits for safety professionals).

Four key workshops will teach owners, managers, and HR and safety professionals at BC manufacturers new strategies to address the prevalence of mental health issues in the workplace.

In her seminar, “Transform your people practices for a safer, stronger business,” author and CENTREPOINT consultant Doris Bentley will show leaders and HR professionals how modernizing their people practices can create a psychologically and emotionally safe workplace that attracts the right people and inspires and supports them to perform their best.

National speaker and specialist Emma Ashurst from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety will take safety professionals through an interactive workshop based on the National Standard, teaching practical steps to address psychological hazards alongside the physical.

Workplace bullying and harassment will take centre stage in a seminar by Steven Lutz from workshop sponsor Sensitivity Training Canada. With harassment and bullying claims on the rise, this session will teach employers to understand the risks and take active steps to train their leaders and staff, manage complaints, and support workers’ psychological safety and well-being.

Canadian Mental Health Association trainer Lucette Wesley will address workplace impairment from a mental health perspective: how to develop an effective program to address it, when and why to accommodate it, and where to go to get help.

Visit event's website