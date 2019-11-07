November 05 - November 07, 2019

39 Smithe St, Vancouver, BC V6B 0R3

Growing concern about ocean plastics; restrictions on access to Chinese markets; opportunities and limits of the circular economy … Can yesterday’s mantra of “acting locally” satisfy today’s loftier, global imperatives? How can Extended Producer Responsibility programs – and the stewards that operate them – respond to these higher expectations using a 30-year old paradigm that focuses fundamentally on taking responsibility for one’s own products and activities? The 2019 Conference on Canadian Stewardship asks these questions and explores where EPR needs to go next.

