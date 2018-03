June 03 - June 05, 2018

100 Elbert Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA

The annual recycling Summit is a dynamic conference and exhibition that brings together the state’s recycling professionals and individuals dedicated to the principles of recycling, waste prevention and composting. The agenda is complete with educational sessions, a variety of presenters, business partner showcase, site tours, recycling awards, silent auction, and fun networking events. The 2018 Summit is the 29th year of the conference!

Visit event's website