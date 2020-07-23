Rubbermaid, Terracycle partner to recycle food storage containers

Household goods manufacturer Rubbermaid is partnering with Trenton, N.J.-based recycling company TerraCycle to make all brands of well-used food storage containers recyclable in Canada and the U.S.

Through this new partnership, Rubbermaid officials said in a statement, it will help to ensure that all glass and plastic food-storage containers come to a sustainable end in their lifecycle. Rubbermaid is part of Newell Brands, a global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known products.

Through the Rubbermaid Food Storage Recycling Program, consumers can send in all brands of well-used glass and plastic food storage containers to be recycled for free. Participants sign up on the TerraCycle program pages for Canada and the U.S. and mail in well-used food storage containers using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the containers are cleaned and melted into hard plastic or glass that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

“Our food-storage products help keep food fresh to reduce waste and are made better to enable a long life of reusability,” said Ryan Hall, marketing director, Food Storage, at Newell Brands. “Partnering with TerraCycle allows us to create an even more sustainable product lifecycle, while giving consumers an easy way to recycle their well-used containers whenever they are ready to upgrade to our newest innovations. As an exclusive partner in our category, we are excited to be leading the way.”

The Rubbermaid Food Storage Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information, click on this link.