Nova, Pregis partner to support clean water initiative

Canada-based material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. is donating film resins to packaging supplier Pregis for the production of Pregis’ Inspyre brand line of colourful hybrid-cushioning protective packaging, with a portion of the proceeds from Inspyre packaging sales being donated to the Uzima Clean Water Mission.

The Atlanta, Ga.-based Uzima Clean Water Mission is a charity that manufactures and donates water filters to help vulnerable, at-risk populations around the world gain access to clean water.

“The resins provided by Nova will enable to Pregis to provide greater financial support to Uzima,” said Pregis president and CEO Kevin Baudhuin. “Nova’s resins enable us to exceed customer expectations for packaging performance while giving all of us an opportunity to serve a worthy and genuinely life-saving cause.”

The Inspyre brand includes low-density polyethylene hybrid cushioning (HC) packaging film, stocked in water blue and available in other colours. In addition to helping brand owners enhance their unboxing experience, companies support charitable efforts through their protective packaging material choice.

Pregis’ Inspyre line was initially launched in 2018. Since that time, proceeds from Inspyre product line sales have enabled access to clean water for more than 100,000 people.

Nova is headquartered in Calgary.