New fibreglass-reinforced watches made from ocean plastic waste

June 17, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

A new line of fibreglass-reinforced dive watches made from ocean plastic waste are certified as water-resistant to 300 meters.

Manufactured by watch maker Alpina in partnership with start-up Gyre Watch – which is responsible for sourcing the recycled material – and with environmental organization Surfrider Foundation Europe, the new Seastrong Diver Gyre Automatic line features a case comprised of 70 per cent plastic debris derived from fishing nets collected in the Indian Ocean. To ensure its durability, it’s been strengthened with 30 per cent fibreglass.

The Seastrong Diver Gyre Automatic range comprises five variations, including three men’s models (44 mm) and two women’s models (36 mm). They share three dial finishes evoking the reflections of the sea, in blue shades, turquoise and dyed mother-of-pearl, complete with luminescent hands. The seconds hand is finished with the triangle from the Alpina logo, which also features as an index hour marker at 12:00.

Completing the look are three two-tone NATO style straps made from recycled plastic bottles. In addition, Alpina is offering a black vegetable leather strap comprised of recycled apple waste with every men’s model.

“Worn on two-tone NATO-style straps made from recycled plastic bottles and additionally on a black vegetable leather strap made from recycled apple waste, each version of the Alpina Seastrong Diver Gyre Automatic will be limited to 1,883 pieces,” Alpina officials said in a statement.