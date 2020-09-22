Feds allow Ontario, New Brunswick to use their own carbon-pricing systems for big industrial emitters

Canada’s federal government has given green lights to both Ontario and New Brunswick to use their own carbon-pricing systems for big industrial emitters, bypassing the federal carbon-pricing program for such large industrial emitters.

As reported by The Canadian Press, the two provinces will use their own carbon-pricing systems, which are facility-specific instead of being based on the type of industry.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s environment minister, says the provinces have taken advantage of a loophole in the legislation. “Today we have recognized that technically Ontario and New Brunswick’s systems have met the benchmark but they produce significantly less in the way of emissions reductions than the federal backstop that is currently in place,” Wilkinson said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “That is an issue.”

