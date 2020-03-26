Upcoming webinar, April 1: Facing the COVID-19 challenge

March 26, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

As the threat from COVID-19 continues, manufacturers have more and more questions about what the pandemic means for their business: how do they ensure business continuity and continued profitability while managing with a reduced staff and sudden order cancellations?

An upcoming webinar being presented by Canadian Manufacturing, Plant, and Electronic Products and Technology magazines will address these and other key issues relating to COVID-19 and manufacturing.

Topics covered will include:

Addressing financial and liquidity concerns.

Managing with reduced staff.

Managing sudden operational slowdowns or closures.

Initiating an effective communication plan.

Raising cleanliness on the plant floor to a higher level.

Equipping managers and workers with appropriate personal protective equipment.

Practising social distancing in tight work environments.

These are some of the issues that will be explored during the webinar on Wednesday, April 1, at 12:00 pm. The webinar brings together Steve Loftus, president of Barrie, Ont. manufacturer Innovative Automation, and Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, to share COVID-19 strategies.

Cost to Attend: $50 CDN

Click here to register.