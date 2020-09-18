Retail sales rose 0.6% in July, Statistics Canada says
Sales were up in six of 11 subsectors in July with the motor vehicle and parts dealers subsector contributing the most to the increase.
Retail sales in Canada rose 0.6% in July to $52.9 billion, helped by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations, a new report from Statistics Canada said.
Economists had expected an increase of 1.0% for the month, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
“Overall, the recovery in total retail sales has been V-shaped, with sales in June and July, respectively, rebounding from the record low observed in April,” StatCan said in a Sept. 18 statement.
According to StatCan, sales were up in six of 11 subsectors in July with the motor vehicle and parts dealers subsector contributing the most to the increase with a 3.3% increase. Sales at gasoline stations rose 6.1%.
However, the agency said core retail sales, which exclude those two subsectors, fell 1.2%.
Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 11.6%, while sales at food and beverage stores dropped 2.1%.
Retail sales in volume terms were up 0.4% in July.
By province, sales rose in British Columbia (+2.1%) on higher sales at gasoline stations. Manitoba (+1.9%) and Alberta (+1.2%) also posted gains in July, led by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, StatCan said. Sales in Ontario increased 0.3% as the gains posted in the census metropolitan area (CMA) of Toronto (+3.9%), which proceeded with later stages of economic reopening in late June, offset declines in the rest of the province. And retail sales in Quebec edged up 0.1% in July following two months of strong gains, while sales were flat in the CMA of Montréal (-0.0%).
Print this page
Leave a Reply