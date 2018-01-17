Quebec’s minimum wage to increase to $12 in May

January 17, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

On the heels of Ontario raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour, Quebec will raise the province’s minimum wage to $12 an hour as of May 1.

The .75-cent increase from the current rate of $11.25 was confirmed by Labour Minister Dominique Vien, and is the largest hike in Quebec history.

In a statement, Vien said the hike is in line with a four-year plan to have the minimum wage equivalent to 50 per cent of the average provincial hourly wage by 2020, without exceeding that level. “The good economic performance of Quebec allows us to raise minimum wage in a substantial way,” she added.

In Quebec, minimum wage workers currently make $11.25. The last time the government raised the rate was in May 2017.

At $12, Quebec’s minimum wage would rank third highest in the country behind Alberta’s and Ontario’s.

Wages in neighbouring Ontario were increased from $11.60 to $14 on Jan. 1, 2018, with plans to raise base pay to $15 by the beginning of next year.