Quebec increasing minimum wage to $13.10 per hour on May 1, 2020

December 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Quebec’s minimum wage will increase by 60 cents to $13.10 per hour on May 1, 2020, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet announced on Dec. 18.

The 4.8 per cent hike will affect 409,100 Quebecers, including 235,700 women, according to a ministry press release.

The government says next year’s increase allows the minimum wage to equal roughly 50 per cent of the hourly rate of the average salary in the province.

In the statement, Boulet said the new minimum wage is equitable to workers and maintains their purchasing power, while allowing businesses to stay competitive.

The ministry also noted that the increase is part of its 2019-2023 strategic plan to contribute to satisfactory employment conditions and harmonious working relations.