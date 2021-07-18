Ontario updates skills training program for laid-off workers

The Ontario provincial government is making changes to its Second Career program, which helps laid-off and unemployed workers pursue training and start new careers.

This includes expediting the application process, so participants will no longer need to provide as much documentation to get funding.

The program is increasing weekly basic living supports for rent, mortgage, and other expenses up to $500 a week. Additional transportation and child care supports are being added as well.

These new changes follow improvements the government made to the program in December 2020. In the first five months of 2021, 2,092 workers started training through Second Career, an increase of 109 per cent in comparison to the same period last year.

Advertisement

The $82.4-million program helps laid-off, unemployed workers pay for the tuition of training programs of 52 weeks duration or less, including eligible university and college courses, micro-credential programs and other vocational training programs.

The maximum funding support that a Second Career client can receive to help pay for their education and living expenses is $28,000.

Second Career is free for job seekers, workers, and employers.