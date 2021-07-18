Canadian Plastics

Ontario updates skills training program for laid-off workers

Changes to the Second Career program include expediting the application process and increasing weekly basic living supports for rent, mortgage, and other expenses.

July 18, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Economy

The Ontario provincial government is making changes to its Second Career program, which helps laid-off and unemployed workers pursue training and start new careers.

This includes expediting the application process, so participants will no longer need to provide as much documentation to get funding.

The program is increasing weekly basic living supports for rent, mortgage, and other expenses up to $500 a week. Additional transportation and child care supports are being added as well.

These new changes follow improvements the government made to the program in December 2020. In the first five months of 2021, 2,092 workers started training through Second Career, an increase of 109 per cent in comparison to the same period last year.

The maximum funding support that a Second Career client can receive to help pay for their education and living expenses is $28,000.

Second Career is free for job seekers, workers, and employers.

