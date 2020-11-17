Manufacturing sales up 1.5 per cent in September, StatCan says

Led by the wood, chemical, and food industries, Canadian manufacturing sales rose 1.5 per cent to $53.8 billion in September, according to new figures from Statistics Canada.

The increase followed a revised drop of 1.4 per cent in August compared with the 2.0 per cent decrease that was initially reported.

The result for September matched the average expectations of economists surveyed by financial data firm Refinitiv.

Sales rose in 13 of the 21 manufacturing sectors as the wood industry climbed 9.6 per cent in September to a record $3.3 billion due to higher sales at sawmills and wood preservation manufacturers.

The chemical industry rose 6.7 per cent to $4.5 billion, while the food industry increased 1.3 per cent to $9.2 billion for the month.

StatCan also said that manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 2.1 per cent, indicating a larger volume of products was sold in September.