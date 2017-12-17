Manufacturing sales down in October: Statistics Canada

December 17, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Canadian manufacturing sales in October declined 0.4 per cent month-over-month, following two months of increases, a new report from Statistics Canada says.

The Ottawa-based agency says manufacturing sales totalled $53.5 billion, down from a revised $53.7 billion in September.

Sales fell in eight of the 21 industries tracked by Statistics Canada, with most of the decline attributed to the transportation equipment sector that includes motor vehicles.

Sales in the motor vehicle industry fell 6.7 per cent to $4.6 billion, reflecting lower volumes due to shutdowns at some assembly plants. Sales volumes in the motor vehicle industry fell 7.6 per cent.

Sales were also down by 1.1 per cent in the chemical industry and by 1.4 per cent in the machinery industry in October, StatsCan said. The declines were widespread and reflected lower volumes of goods sold.

Ontario’s manufacturing sales were down 2.2 per cent to $24 billion, the biggest drop of any province. Four of 10 provinces showed advances, led by a 4.2 per cent increase to $6 billion in Alberta and a 2.1 per cent increase to $4.3 billion in British Columbia.