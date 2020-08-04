CECRA rent relief program extended another month

The Government of Canada has extended the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program through the end of August.

To get the rent assistance, businesses will not have to prove a 70% decline in sales for July or August, but will have to show a 70% revenue shortfall that qualified them for CECRA in April, May, and June.

Existing applicants need to reapply for the month of August and have until September 14, 2020 to do so. New applicants have the choice of applying for the three-month initial period, four months or five months, but need to do so by the original date of August 31, 2020.

In a July 31 statement, the government said that thousands of new applications are being regularly submitted, “demonstrating a strong interest in CECRA from property owners and small business tenants.”

About $613 million has been paid out to 63,000 tenants as of July 31, the government said.