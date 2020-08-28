Canadian economy posted record drop in Q2 due to COVID-19, StatCan says

The Canadian economy posted its steepest decline on record in the second quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of non-essential businesses and slowed the economy to a crawl, a new report from Statistics Canada said.

The agency says real gross domestic product contracted at an annualized rate of 38.7% for the three-month period, with almost every single component of the economy that works into calculating GDP was at its lowest point over April, May, and June – driven largely by lockdowns in April.

“Business investment fell 16.2%, reflecting limited construction activities, plant closures, low oil prices, and heightened uncertainty,” StatCan said. “Export volumes declined 18.4% and import volumes dropped 22.6%, as major trading partners’ economies shrank owing to their adoption of measures to contain the pandemic.”

Digging a little deeper into the business investment situation, the agency said that investments in machinery equipment fell 22.9%, led by declines in passenger cars (-93.8%), trucks, buses and motor vehicles (-89.4%), and aircraft and other transportation equipment (-43.4%). Business investments fell in engineering structures (-18.2%) and non-residential buildings (-11.8%).

Economic output rebounded in May by 4.8%, and StatCan reported an increase of 6.5% in June.

The agency’s preliminary estimate for July indicates a three-per-cent increase in real GDP.