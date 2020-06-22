Wittmann Group won’t be exhibiting at Fakuma 2020

June 22, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based plastics machinery manufacturer Wittmann Group has announced that it will not participate in the Fakuma 2020 trade show scheduled for Oct. 13-17 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

“In the event of a Fakuma 2020 trade fair actually being held, the management of the Wittmann Group has decided to abstain from active participation this year, due to the well-known health risks caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the resulting uncertainty as to how a trade fair booth could be set up and run in compliance with the necessary safety measures then in force,” the company said in a statement on its website. “This decision has not been made lightly, since the Fakuma normally constitutes a top-class trade fair event offering both exhibitors and visitors an excellent platform for introducing and/or exploring new technologies and products.”

The product presentations that Wittmann had planned for this year’s Fakuma “will now be shown in due course in virtual presentation,” the statement added.

Wittmann’s Canadian subsidiary Wittmann Battenfeld Canada Inc. is located in Richmond Hill, Ont.