Wittmann, Engel restart production in Austria

April 21, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Two of the biggest Austrian machinery and equipment makers in the plastics industry are now bringing production back online after having shut down due to COVID-19 fears.

On April 20, the Wittmann Group restarted production at its plant in Kottingbrunn, Austria, which had temporarily been shut down due to the pandemic. Also, the company’s three production plants in Vienna and Wolkersdorf are now working “without any limitation,” officials said in a statement. Wittmann officials also said that the company’s production plants in Hungary and China are fully open.

Injection molding machine maker Engel Holding GmbH has reopened its manufacturing plants in Schwertberg and Valentin, Austria, as well as its Dietach facility, which makes robots and automation systems. The company had closed those sites on March 21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Engel officials said the company has provided employees with masks, modified work hours, staggered employee breaks, and is disinfecting and cleaning its facilities more frequently.