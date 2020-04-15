Wittmann Battenfeld USA cancels open house and technical symposium

April 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Injection molding and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Battenfeld USA has cancelled its open house and technical symposium, which had been scheduled to take place on September 24-25, 2020, at its headquarters in Torrington, Conn.

The event, which is held every two years at Wittmann Battenfeld’s U.S. headquarters, normally brings in hundreds of attendees to see the latest injection molding technologies. At least eight operating workcells were planned for this year’s open house, showing Wittmann Battenfeld’s one-stop shopping solutions featuring the company’s molding machines, robots and auxiliary equipment. Numerous industry partners were supplying materials, molds and hot runners and were also going to be featured at the event.

“We made this decision now as it is too difficult for our customers and partners to make plans considering the current COVID-19 crisis,” said David Preusse, president of Wittmann Battenfeld Inc. “Also, we are busy working through this situation as an essential supplier, to help our customers stay up and running, and this must take priority over the open house.”

The event has not yet been rescheduled.

Wittmann Battenfeld is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The company’s Canadian operation, Wittmann Battenfeld Canada Inc., is located in Richmond Hill, Ont.