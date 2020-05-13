Tetra Laval Group donates $165,000 to COVID-19 relief aid in Canada

May 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Swiss-based multinational corporation Tetra Laval Group – which includes packaging solutions company Tetra Pak and packaging machinery maker Sidel – has donated $165,000 to United Way Centraide towards COVID-19 relief efforts in Canada.

“We remain fully committed to play our part in ensuring continuous food supplies in the country, while maintaining important measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees and all those involved in our operations,” Tetra Laval officials said in a May 13 statement. “We are extremely thankful to our employees, customers and partners for their relentless contribution during these difficult times, and we pledge our full support to the government, industry and communities in tackling this extraordinary situation.”

The Canadian donation follows on Tetra Laval’s donation of 10 million euros to various volunteer organizations in April to support the health care systems across the countries in which it operates.