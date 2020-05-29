StackTeck delivers stack mold for PPE in under four weeks

May 29, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Brampton, Ont.-based StackTeck Systems, a designer and builder of high-productivity injection mold tooling, is stepping up production during the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently delivered a stack mold in just three and a half weeks to Novolex, a manufacturer of diverse packaging and food service products.

“We were challenged by Novolex to build a Class 1 high-performance stack mold in just four weeks to meet the demand to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vince Travaglini, StackTeck CEO. “This project included complete mold design, manufactured molding surface components, assembly, and mold qualification. We were able to produce samples molded with customer resin and colourant to final product specification, and we were proud to deliver even faster than requested.”

The system included a production stack mold with a full hot-runner system for a face shield headband, and was producing samples within three and a half weeks of the project start.

“StackTeck truly delivered for us in the incredibly short timeframe we required to make the injection molds needed to produce face shields for healthcare and other frontline workers,” said Ken Meyers, vice president of operations for WNA, a Novolex company. “We’ve worked with and depended on StackTeck technology for many years and our trust in their know-how was renewed yet again on this emergency project.”

Novolex is headquartered in Hartsville, S.C.