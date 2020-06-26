Scotiabank accepting applications for next phase of CEBA program

June 26, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Scotiabank is now accepting applications for the next phase of the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program, with expanded eligibility that enables broader groups of businesses to apply for financial relief.

“We’re pleased to see the government introduce phase three of the CEBA program and open eligibility up to more businesses in need of support during this challenging time,” said Dan Rees, group head of Canadian banking for Scotiabank, in a June 26 statement. “We’re excited to help even more small businesses gain access to relief funds and continue providing advice and solutions to help them come out of this even stronger.”

As part of this third phase of CEBA, the federal government set out new terms that require Export Development Canada (EDC) to approve eligibility before funding is released. While Small Business and Business Banking clients will still be required to provide an attestation to Scotiabank as part of the application process, EDC will also request additional documentation before a loan can be approved.

Relief measures in support of eligible Canadian Business Banking and Small Business clients affected by COVID-19 include: