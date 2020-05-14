Purging compound supplier Asaclean-Sun Plastech offers free online support during COVID-19

May 14, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Parsippany, N.J.-based purging compound supplier Asaclean-Sun Plastech Inc. is providing free technical and product support to essential businesses and other plastics processors as they deal with the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a large portion of our customers in medical, packaging, and custom molding who are pitching in to help the cause but find themselves dealing with unique challenges,” said vice president Phani Nagaraj. “When medical supplies are dwindling, processors cannot afford extended downtime and contamination issues. There are real-world consequences.”

Asaclean is offering free online (Skype, WhatsApp, and FaceTime) and phone purge training sessions to any processor with a need. Additionally, Asaclean staff is available for video and phone consultations for contamination and changeover issues to give injection molders and extruders the answers they need in real-time.

Nagaraj explained Asaclean will ensure that these processors have virtual training, product in-hand, and anything else they need to run most efficiently. “We know we are fortunate that we are fully operational,” he said. “We have same-day shipping available across the country and our Purging Experts have enough processing experience to identify problems and address them immediately. Our customers are working hard to keep their production running and many are taking on medical projects for the first time. We’re here for whatever they need.”

Customers that need support should call Asaclean’s general sales line at 800-787-4348 or request a consultation at asaclean.com.