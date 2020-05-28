PolyOne to shutter two North Carolina facilities due to COVID-19 pandemic, report says

May 28, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Material supplier PolyOne Corp. is closing two facilities in North Carolina by the end of the year because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a news report says.

As reported by the Charlotte Business Journal, PolyOne plans to close its plants in Pineville and Charlotte, N.C.

PolyOne’s production facility in Pineville manufactures specialty inks, and the plant in Charlotte is a warehouse.

The Charlotte Business Journal quotes a notification letter from PolyOne to the North Carolina Department of Commerce last week, in which PolyOne says the decision to close the two facilities was “a result of the unforeseeable, dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus natural disaster.”

The facilities are expected to shutter by year end, the Charlotte Business Journal said, with layoffs beginning on July 20 and due to be completed on or near Dec. 31.

PolyOne is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.