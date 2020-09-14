Plastindia trade show postponed from 2021 to 2022

The next edition of Plastindia, India’s largest plastics trade show, has been postponed until February 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-day event, originally scheduled for Feb. 4-8, 2021, will now be held Feb. 17-21, 2022, at the Pragati Maidan exhibition grounds in New Delhi.

In an Aug. 22 letter to exhibitors, the show organizer Plastindia Foundation noted “the continuing COVID-19 pandemic for the past many months and the resultant uncertainty,” and said it was making the decision for the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors.

The show, which takes place every three years, was last held in Feb. 2018, and drew 1,800 exhibitors and approximately 246,000 visitors.

Held at Pragati Maidan for many of its editions, the Plastindia exhibition was moved to Gandhinagar in Gujarat for the last few shows. It was to move back to New Delhi in the reconstructed Pragati Maidan in February 2021.

The Aug. 22 letter refers interested exhibitors to the www.plastindia.org website for participation and standard operating procedures from Oct. 1, 2020.