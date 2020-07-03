Plastimagen postponed until January 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

July 3, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Due to concerns about COVID-19, the 2020 edition of the Plastimagen Mexico trade show, originally scheduled for Nov. 10-13, will now run from Jan. 11-14, 2021 at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City.

“Due to the health situation caused by COVID-19, it is not optimal to carry out the event safely and securely this November,” Plastimagen organizer Tarsus Mexico said in a July 2 statement. “Therefore, the decision was made to change the dates for this event. “In ongoing dialogues with many key national and international industry participants, our decision is based on the commitment to collaborate with the sector to ensure we host a safe event. The health and safety of our community is our top priority.”

“Strategically postponing the shows to January 2021 allows us to not only meet our commitment to the Latin American region’s industry by continuing to deliver a much-needed show next year, but also ensures we offer the highest quality, safe experience it expects from Plastimagen,” Paul St. Amour, vice president Latin America, Tarsus Mexico, said in the statement. “Most importantly, as trade platform, the show will play a vital role in reigniting and driving the economic recovery of the region’s plastic industry, as we move through the post coronavirus/COVID-19 recovery phase. We encourage everyone to help our industry bounce back by joining us at the shows in January 2021.”

Over 870 companies representing in excess of 1,600 brands from more than 27 countries are scheduled to exhibit at the upcoming show.