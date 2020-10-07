Plastics Recycling Conference rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Plastics Recycling Conference and Trade Show, the North American recycling industry’s largest trade event, has been moved back to May 3-5, 2021, from its original dates of Feb. 22-24, 2021.

Also, the event will now take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center just outside of Washington, D.C. The conference had originally been scheduled to take place at the Gaylord National.

“The new dates offer more time for the development of a widely distributed COVID-19 vaccine and rapid testing procedures, which together with other factors should allow for a safe in-person gathering,” event organizers said in a statement. “The safety of industry partners, conference attendees, and conference and hotel staff remains [our] top priority.”

The Plastics Recycling Conference and Trade Show, which is produced by Resource Recycling Inc., annually brings together more than 2,000 plastics recycling leaders, representing processors, end users, equipment suppliers, trade groups, sustainability professionals and others.

More information about the rescheduled show – including on registration, sponsor and exhibitor opportunities – will be made available in the coming weeks, Resource Recycling said.