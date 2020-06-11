Plastic bag ban in Prince Albert, Sask. put on hold due to pandemic

June 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city council in Prince Albert, Sask., has decided to temporarily suspend the city’s ban on single-use plastic bags used by retail stores, groceries and restaurants.

The ban was initially approved by city council last November and was set to take effect, with fines and enforcement, on Aug. 1.

“Many stores are offering plastic bags for free as a sanitary measure to reduce the handling of reusable bags which may contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said in a press release. “To give businesses more flexibility, we are suspending the implementation of fines until the state of emergency is declared over in Saskatchewan.”