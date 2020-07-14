Piovan Group “will not take part actively” in Fakuma 2020

Italian machinery manufacturer Piovan SpA has decided that it “will not take part actively” in the Fakuma 2020 trade show, currently scheduled for Oct. 13-17 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

“The uncertainty in the evolution of the COVID-19 disease, together with the limitations to conduct effective and pleasant meetings without the risk of infection, drove us to this difficult decision,” the company said in a July 14 statement posted on its website.

The statement added that Piovan Group will use “other means of communication more in line with current best practices for safety.”

“Fakuma exhibition remains such a key event to meet partners and people interested in our solutions that we will attend promptly as soon as conditions get back to normal,” the company said.

Other major machinery suppliers such as Wittmann, KraussMaffei, Sepro Group, and Nordson Corp. have all recently announced plans either to skip the show entirely or limit their involvement due to COVID-19 safety concerns.