Pack Expo cancelled

For the first time in its 60-plus year history, the Pack Expo trade show is being cancelled.

“After thoughtful consultation with the PMMI Board of Directors, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has made the difficult decision to cancel its in-person Pack Expo International and Healthcare Packaging Expo in Chicago this year,” show sponsor PMMI said in an Aug. 5 statement. “The PMMI Board determined that due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the current state and local regulations, it was not possible to have a safe and productive event for attendees and exhibitors.”

Pack Expo 2020 had been scheduled to run from Nov. 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

In lieu of the show, PMMI Media Group plans to launch a brand new live, web-based event, Pack Expo Connects 2020, which will run from Nov. 9-13, complete with live chats, live product demos, and equipment and educational opportunities.

“For over six decades, Pack Expo has been here to serve and connect the industry, and while the pandemic makes it impossible to meet in person this year, connecting the industry is still our top priority,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “PMMI Media Group is putting all of the power of the Pack Expo brand into fostering connections between consumer-packaged goods companies (CPGs) and suppliers by driving the entire industry to Pack Expo Connects.”

“Pack Expo Connects will facilitate exhibitor and attendee interaction while continuing to provide the ability to see machinery in action through this new platform,” PMMI continued. “This exciting online experience will also offer world-class educational opportunities, including daily Jumpstart sessions on hot topics from industry thought leaders along with the Innovation Stages, a staple at previous Pack Expo events.”

“Connecting the industry has never been more essential as packaging addresses the critical needs of this pandemic,” added Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “While nothing can replace an in-person event, Pack Expo Connects will push the digital boundaries of virtual to provide the resources the industry needs to solve today’s unique packaging challenges.”