Ontario virtual summer camps will explore the skilled trades and technologies

June 16, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Skills Ontario is providing Ontario youth with a virtual summer camp program that will offer digital tours and activities for campers to explore the skilled trades and tech while at home.

With activities in coding, bike and car repair, game design, and architecture, youth can develop their skills and learn about their career paths through virtual workshops lead by Skills Ontario staff and professionals.

“We’re proud to have adapted our Summer Camp program to be entirely virtual,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario, in a June 12 statement. “It is crucial for youth to not only explore opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies, but also to build their skills for the workforce and consider what career path is right for them. The skilled trades and technologies offer incredible pathways, and it is Skills Ontario’s mission to highlight that to youth and to help support Ontario’s future leaders’ career exploration journeys.”

Sponsored by the Government of Ontario and automotive parts maker Magna International Inc., the Skills Ontario Summer Camp program is providing youth interactive virtual activities to build skills and learn about opportunities in the skilled trades and tech.

Over seven weeks, students entering grades 7, 8, and 9 all across the province can select and participate in skilled trade and technology workshops that interest them.

More information on this initiative, including how to register, can be found at skillsontario.com/camp.