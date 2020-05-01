Ontario unveils sector guidelines for businesses ahead of reopening

May 1, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

While Ontario has not yet set dates for restarting the economy, the province has now unveiled more than 60 labour guidelines businesses will need to follow, including ground markings for physical distancing and installing plexiglass barriers.

The province has also hired 58 new inspectors, who will join hundreds of existing labour inspectors, to help enforce the guidelines. The province says they will be tasked with enforcing emergency measures, including physical distancing and the closure of non-essential workplaces.

“We will open things in phases as it becomes safe to do so, based on health and science,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a public address. “All of these guidelines, taken together with our framework, provide a strong foundation to help get the province working again.”

The guidelines state the parameters of each “gradual stage.” Sector-specific guidelines include holding team meetings outdoors, staggering shift times and using ground markings and barriers to manage traffic flow. They also address physical changes to workplaces such as increasing the air intake on heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to increase air flow, and using boot sanitizing trays.

The full list of sector-specific guidelines from Ontario’s health and safety associations can be found at this link.

Ontario reported 459 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 and 86 more deaths – the largest daily total of fatalities so far.