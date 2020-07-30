Ontario regions of Toronto, Peel moving to Stage 3 on July 31

A large number of non-essential Ontario manufacturers will be able to reopen along with the rest of the province in Stage 3 on Friday, July 31.

According to a July 29 announcement from Ontario’s provincial government, the City of Toronto and Peel Region are moving to Stage 3 at 12:01 a.m. Friday, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit region will remain in Stage 2.

The government says the decision to allow Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health regions to enter Stage 3 is based on positive local trends of key public health indicators, including lower transmission of COVID-19, ongoing hospital capacity, public health capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management, and a significant increase in testing.

“We’re asking everyone to follow public health advice and act responsibly,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. “We have made tremendous progress that allows us to return to something a little closer to our normal lives this summer, but we are not out of the woods yet. This virus is still among us and we have to be extra cautious to avoid sparking a surge or an outbreak. I strongly urge everyone to continue following public health protocols.”

During Stage 3, most businesses are allowed to reopen, with some exceptions. For regions in Stage 3, gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people indoors and a maximum of 100 people outdoors, with physical distancing in place.

“It remains critically important for everyone to continue following public health advice as more businesses and services reopen in Stage 3,” the government said. “This includes practising physical distancing with those outside your household or social circle, wearing a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge or where it is mandatory to do so, staying home when ill, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.”

Windsor-Essex region will remain in Stage 2, the government cautioned. “Ontario will continue to monitor local trends of key public health indicators in the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit region and move it into Stage 3 when it is safe to do so,” the government’s July 29 statement said. “In the interim, the government continues to address the needs of the region, in partnership with other levels of government, through measures such as on-farm testing, the deployment of mobile testing units and the adoption of new public health guidance for positive asymptomatic workers for all workplaces.”

Businesses that are unable to open or resume full activities due to Stage 3 restrictions, or businesses that have ideas to safely amend Stage 3 restrictions or requirements, can visit Ontario.ca/reopen to submit a reopening proposal for consideration. Government and public health officials will review proposals and contact businesses for feedback or clarification and provide an initial response within 10 days.