Ontario invests $77 million to help job seekers retrain after COVID-19 layoffs

In a bid to help people who were laid off due to the impact of COVID-19, the Ontario government is providing $77 million in assistance for finding jobs in industries including advanced manufacturing.

This funding is being provided through the redesigned Second Career grant program and will help more than 2,750 job seekers with up to $28,000 for tuition, training materials, and living expenses.

In a Dec. 17 statement, Ontario government officials said that enhancements to the grant program will focus on training initiatives with a duration of 52 weeks or less, helping more people get trained quicker and get back to work faster. “These changes will also remove existing caps on the funding amount available to cover tuition at a wider range of institutions,” the statement said.