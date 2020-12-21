Canadian Plastics

Ontario invests $77 million to help job seekers retrain after COVID-19 layoffs

This funding is being provided through the redesigned Second Career grant program and will help more than 2,750 job seekers with up to $28,000 for tuition, training materials, and living expenses.

December 21, 2020   Canadian Plastics


COVID-19
Economy

In a bid to help people who were laid off due to the impact of COVID-19, the Ontario government is providing $77 million in assistance for finding jobs in industries including advanced manufacturing.

This funding is being provided through the redesigned Second Career grant program and will help more than 2,750 job seekers with up to $28,000 for tuition, training materials, and living expenses.

In a Dec. 17 statement, Ontario government officials said that enhancements to the grant program will focus on training initiatives with a duration of 52 weeks or less, helping more people get trained quicker and get back to work faster. “These changes will also remove existing caps on the funding amount available to cover tuition at a wider range of institutions,” the statement said.

Print this page

Related Stories
Ontario investing $3 million in training pilot for automotive, advanced manufacturing
Ontario announces $37 million for training in advanced manufacturing, other industries
Tech community calls for swift action during COVID-19 crisis in open letter to Ontario government
Ontario to invest $15 million for auto parts manufacturing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*