Ontario firm creates anti-COVID-19 additive packages for auto interiors

Responding to a challenge from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Ontario-based Tier 1 automotive interior supplier CpK Interior Products has developed a line of patent pending anti-viral plastics that can kill COVID-19 on hard and soft material surfaces in less than one hour.

FCA recently created the “Healthy Cabin Initiative,” challenging its suppliers to find ways to reduce the risk of coming into contact with the COVID-19 virus in automobile cabins. CpK, which is headquartered in Port Hope, Ont., was able to successfully invent, test, and apply for a patent within 90 days of the project kickoff.

Led by CpK’s head of research and development Dr. Gregory Farrar, the team was tasked to create material for car interiors that showed anti-viral activity. The CpK team invented anti-viral additive packages – branded as “Forti-Vi” – for virtually all of the hard plastics, including PP, TPO, PVC, PC/ABS, and others. Once the additive is put in the plastic, the virus cannot live on that surface.

“This wasn’t a simple task, but our team had experience inventing novel materials in the past,” Farrar said. “Not only did CpK have to discover which materials could actively attack the DNA of coronavirus, we also had to navigate the stringent and timely quality and testing requirements for new automotive interior materials. A single test such as UV resistance and heat aging can typically take up to 21 days to complete, but we were able to have prototype parts sent to FCA within a month of kicking off the project.”

One of the other challenges the team faced was anti-viral testing. Most Canadian labs don’t have the infrastructure to handle Biosafety Level 3 viral pathogens like SARS-CoV-2. CpK was able to contract the Imaging Pathogens for Knowledge Translation (ImPaKT) Facility at Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry in London, Ont. to collaborate and perform testing. The ImPaKT Facility houses Canada’s only CL2+/CL3 containment lab with real-time imaging capabilities, which allow researchers and industry to develop tools and methods to better understand the progression of infectious diseases, identify efficacious antimicrobial agents, and develop diagnostic reagents to characterize hidden reservoirs of pathogens for the early and accurate detection of infections. Importantly, the ImPaKT lab also has samples of the original Wuhan strain of the COVID-19 virus available for testing against.

CpK’s Forti-Vi anti-viral additive packages kill approximately 99.9999 per cent of SARS-CoV-2 virus on material surfaces in less than 60 minutes, Farrar said.

According to Tim Cook, CpK’s business development manager, the vertically-integrated company – which was founded in 2010, and has additional locations in Guelph and Belleville, Ont., and Troy, Mich. – is uniquely structured to meet a challenge like this, since it has the ability to develop, test, and manufacture raw materials, and then use those raw materials for injection molding and foam-in-place instrument panels, doors, and consoles, then do final assembly, sequencing, and ship the finished product to the customer. “This ability played a key role in the success of our anti-viral project,” Cook said.