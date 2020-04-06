Ontario extends business closures to stop spread of COVID-19

April 6, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move that it says is necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Ontario government is reducing the list of businesses classified as essential and ordering more workplaces to close.

Following advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, the government is ordering all businesses not covered by the updated Emergency Order to close effective as of Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. This closure will be in effect for 14 days, with the possibility of an extension as the situation evolves.

Teleworking, online commerce and other ways of working remotely are permitted at all times and are strongly encouraged for all businesses, the government said, and all supply chains necessary for the production of vital food and healthcare supplies are being protected and remain intact.

The updated essential businesses list can be found here.