Ontario declaration of emergency extended to June 2

May 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The Ontario government has extended the state of emergency in the province until June 2.

The declaration will allow Ontario to continue to enforce current emergency orders, such as restricting retirement and long-term care home employees from working in more than one facility and prohibiting events and gatherings of more than five people.

The emergency was first declared in Ontario on March 17.

“We are making steady progress to flatten the curve and get more people back to work safely, including our legislators, but we still have far to go in defeating COVID-19,” Premier Doug Ford said in a May 12 statement. “Extending the declaration of emergency will allow us to continue to take action to protect Ontarians, while carefully and cautiously reopening more parts of our economy.”

A full list of emergency orders can be found on the e-Laws website, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

The Ontario legislature also passed the “COVID-19 Response and Reforms to Modernize Ontario Act, 2020,” which will help people conduct business while practicing physical distancing by: