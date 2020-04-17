Nova Chemicals resumes work on $2.2-billion PE project near Sarnia

April 17, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Nova Chemicals Corp. is resuming construction activities in a phased approach at its Corunna site, in St. Clair Township – near Sarnia – Ontario.

The Calgary-based chemicals company said beginning on April 16 it would gradually increase the number of workers involved in construction of the new polyethylene plant and the cracker expansion project beginning.

In January, the $2.2-billion, four-year construction project – which includes both an upgrade and new polyethylene plant – entered its third year and hit the halfway point. Nova said in February that approximately 600 tradespeople were working at the construction sites. But in late March, Nova announced that it was sending the majority of construction workers at its Corunna site home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an updated statement on April 15, Nova said it intends to safely and steadily resume some construction activities on both projects. “In keeping with Ontario government directives for significant industrial petrochemical projects and our company’s foundational principles and core values, Nova Chemicals has taken significant steps to maintain the health and safety of our employees, contractors and community,” the statement said.

The start-up of the expanded facilities was initially targeted for late 2021.