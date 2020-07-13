Nordson “will not actively participate” in Fakuma 2020

Dispensing systems maker Nordson Corp. is the latest exhibitor to withdraw from participating in Fakuma 2020, which is scheduled for Oct. 13-17 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

“Because of continuing risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Nordson Corporation has regretfully decided that it will not actively participate in the Fakuma 2020 trade show,” the Westlake, Ohio-based company said. “While Nordson’s Polymer Processing Systems (PPS) group will retain its exhibit space at the show, it will not send the team that it had planned on, nor exhibit equipment.”

The company had intended to display its BKG pelletizers and melt delivery systems, EDI polymer extrusion dies, and Xaloy screws and barrels.

“Even with the hygiene measures now required to prevent the spread of infection, trade show participation at this stage of the pandemic would present unacceptable risks for the personnel at our booth and those who visit us,” said Kelly Harings, Nordson PPS global marketing manager. “Taking part in Fakuma 2020 would have offered Nordson and its customers and prospects valuable business opportunities, and we greatly regret having to make this decision. In the future, Fakuma will continue to be a vital component in the marketing strategy of the Nordson PPS business.”

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment.