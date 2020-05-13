Negri Bossi partners for PPM production in Italy

May 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Italy-based injection molding machine maker Negri Bossi SpA is working with Italian plastics processor Complastic Srl to help Complastic design and produce personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 crisis.

Founded in 1984, Complastic operates a 2,000-square-meter plant in the Maddaloni Valley in the province of Caserta and specializes in molding for the automotive, food, and textile markets. And the company is now developing a project to produce glasses and a face shields with a new injection molding machine delivered by Negri Bossi.

“The design of the two objects produced fully reflects the characteristics required by the EN166: 2004 standards,” Negri Bossi officials said. “In addition, efforts have been made to give maximum transparency to the glasses also on the side, so that the wearer’s visual field is not diminished and with the purpose to decrease the mental tiredness caused by the use of the object for many consecutive hours.”

Complastic expects to be able to mold 2,000 pieces per day for both glasses and face shield.

The project also involved Italian automation system supplier Moretto SpA and material supplier AT & Service srl.

Negri Bossi’s North American headquarters is in New Castle, Del.